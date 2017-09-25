Palmer Buckle urges parents to control children’s phone use

Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Accra Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Church, on Sunday cautioned the youth over their addiction to cell phones, which he said could distract them from their self-development.

He said parents must control how their children use such gadgets to avoid abuse and exposure to unworthy material.

He advised the youth to be self-disciplined when using mobile devices, and endeavor to use them only for profitable activities spiritually or professionally.

He charged the youth to sidestep unworthy materials that would jeopardize their future. Archbishop Palmer-Buckle gave the advice at a Confirmation Service of the St James Catholic Church at Osu in Accra.

“Do not let the cell phone imprison you that is why it is called a cell phone, it puts you into cells, many of you are not aware how much you have become prisoners of this gadget, some of you do not sleep in the night, it is always on and you do not have a good rest,’’ he said.

He said workers were also guilty when it comes to using cell phone abuse, adding; “We go to work and we do not work well and then we are fired. Then we say why is the man firing me? And we incite the TUC and the Unions to go on strike when we know we’ve not been sleeping adequately to enable us to perform better.”

Thirty-nine members of the St James Catholic Church took the Sacrament of Confirmation administered by Most Rev. Palmer-Buckle. Confirmation is one of the seven sacraments of the Catholic Church and the last of four initiation rites for Catholics.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle admonished Christians to be prayerful and always find time to read and study the Bible, seek the Holy Spirit through fasting and lead humble and dignified lives worthy of emulation.

Source: GNA