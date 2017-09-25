Lancaster University Ghana graduates 80 students

Lancaster University Ghana last Thursday celebrated its first graduation ceremony in Accra.

The ceremony which was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel saw eighty (80) students presented with Bachelor Degrees in the following courses: Economics and International Relations, Politics and International Relations, Accounting and Finance, Computer Studies, Business Studies, Marketing and Law.

The students were from countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and the United Kingdom.

At the graduation ceremony, degrees were conferred by the Chancellor of Lancaster University, Rt Hon Alan Milburn.

Other special guests in attendance included The British High Commissioner, His Excellency Iain Walker; Co-Chairmen of Transnational Academic Group, Mr Rakesh Wahi and Mr Zafar Siddiqi; The Executive Secretary of the National Accreditation Board, Mr Kwame Dattey; and other staff and faculty of Lancaster University, UK.

In the Chancellor’s Welcome Address he stated that, “Graduation ceremonies mark the transition from graduand to graduate – the steps taken across this stage are symbolic of a giant leap forward. You are the first students to graduate from our Ghana campus, and it is an enormous privilege to be here today to share it with you and your families. Your certificate evidences academic success and subject knowledge, but we all recognise that coming to University builds a range of vital qualities for your lives and future careers. You will have faced problems, challenges and new situations, showing resilience to overcome these. Perhaps most importantly you will have experienced the relationship between effort and reward; proof, if it was needed, that if you work hard and apply yourself you stand to make the most of your talents.”

For his part, the British High Commissioner, His Excellency Iain Walker urged the graduands to continue learning no matter where they find themselves.

“Whiles the day is a great celebration it is not the end of the road for learning. I hope that people will commit to leaning in the long term. Learning is not the preparation for life, it is actually life itself.”

Three outstanding graduates were presented with awards during the ceremony: Joffrey Doma (Politics & International Relations) and Daniel Boateng (Accounting & Finance), were given the Chancellor’s Medal; which is awarded to the most meritorious students of the graduating class. John Ennin (Economics & International Relations) was given the Founders’ Award, for being the student who best embodies the TAG values.

Additionally, Distinguished Alumnus Recognition was given to Oheneba Lovelace Prempeh, son of Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, Asantehene (1931 – 1970), for being one of the first five Africans to gain admission to Lancaster University in the UK. Mr Prempeh graduated in 1968 with a BA honours in Economics.

The inaugural graduation marked the end of an era for the graduates, but also a new beginning as alumni of Lancaster University.

Following the graduation, the 80 graduates now officially joined a community of well over 100,000 alumni from virtually every country in the world; a network which will provide support, advice and friendship throughout their lives.

For over 50 years Lancaster University has been providing World Class education to students across the world.

