FIFA to lift ban on displaying poppies

FIFA is set to lift the ban on displaying the poppy after talks with football associations in the UK.

Last year, football’s world governing body fined England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for their use of the poppy to commemorate Armistice day, deeming it to be a political symbol.

England and Scotland wore the emblem on black armbands during their World Cup qualifier at Wembley last November.

Wales and Northern Ireland were fined for displaying it in their stadiums.

The ensuing row drew criticism from the Prime Minister, with Theresa May calling Fifa’s stance “utterly outrageous”.

“Our football players want to recognise and respect those who have given their lives for our safety and security,” she said. “I think it is absolutely right that they should be able to do so.”

Last week Fifa is understood to have sent out a draft proposal to its member nations with revised provisions that could see the poppy permitted if opposing teams and the competition organiser for the relevant match both accept its use in advance.

The new law is expected to be passed in time for November’s international games, which are to be played between 6 and 14 November – a period that incorporates Remembrance weekend.

England are set to play Germany in a friendly at Wembley during this time and it is understood the German FA has no objections over the use of the poppy.

England players are now expected to either wear armbands with a poppy on them or have the poppy embroidered on their shirts in the same way as Premier League teams.

The match will be given the go-ahead provided both countries avoid the World Cup play-offs. To do so, England need to beat Slovenia at Wembley next month to secure automatic promotion while a draw is enough for Germany against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

The FA declined to comment until the decision to change the game’s laws has been fully ratified.

Last year, England and Scotland displayed the poppy on a black armband in an unsuccessful attempt to circumvent the regulations.

That echoed similar actions in 2011 when, under now-departed leadership, Fifa permitted England, Scotland and Wales to use armbands.

Source: BBC