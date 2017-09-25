Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘husband’ granted bail in nude video case

An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to Lawerence Abrokwa, the embattled husband of Ghanaian actress, broadcaster and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Mr. Abrokwa, who appeared in court for the first time today [Monday], is facing five charges including domestic violence with emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, publication of obscene material, assault and threat of harm.

The court granted the bail to the tune of twenty thousand cedis with three sureties.

Mr. Abrokwa was arrested on August 30, 2017, when an official complaint of an alleged assault was received from the wife, known in private life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa.

He was cautioned and discharged as investigations continued into the case.

Police also had information of a video showing Afia’s nudity which had gone viral on social media, and they suspect Abrokwa is the source of the leaked video.

In that video, Abrokwah threatened to pour something in a bottle he claimed to be acid on her face. Afia was heard crying and begging Abrokwah not to pour the acid on her.

–

By: Fred Tettey Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana