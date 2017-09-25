4-day PanAfGeo training on artisanal and small scale Mining launched

A four-day PanAfGeo training on Artisanal and Small Scale Mining has been launched in Accra.

The PanAfGeo project is a European Union and Africa initiative aimed at improving and reinforcing geo-scientific skills for African Geological Surveys.

The training brought together 40 Ghanaian geoscientists, and 11 others from Sierra Leon, Gambia, Liberia and Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the training, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu-Bio, tasked participants to contribute significantly towards the good governance of Ghana’s extractions.

“When Africa Geological survey staff is given capacity through the requisite training, they will provide better services since they are equipped with enhanced data and skills. This will intend facilitate resource discovery and development. The importance of this cannot be over emphasized as large masses of the continent are either under explored or not explored at all.”

According to him, Africa is the world top producer of mining of mineral commodities, but most of Africa still lacks systematic geological mapping which could bring to light as a much greater resource base.

On his part, the Ambassador of the European Union, H.E. William Hanna, said the training is to present the methods, tools, procedures and requirements for sustainable Artisanal and Small Scale mining in Ghana.

He explained that extractive resources including oil, gas and minerals, affect the socio-economic conditions of countries that represent half of the world’s population.

“Some 4 billion people live today in countries whose economic trajectories have been shaped to a large extent by their natural resource endowments” he added.

H.E Mr. Hanna said the training is highly relevant and will provide many of the answers that Ghana needs to be able to ensure that the Artisanal Mining sector is properly regulated and serves to create decent jobs and livelihoods for the miners and prosperity for rural Ghana.

By: Naa Kwaamah Siaw-Marfo/citifmonline.com/Ghana