UCC fails to admit 50% of applicants

Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof Joseph Ghartey Ampiah

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has matriculated 5,785 regular students to pursue various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2017/2018 academic year.

The number is less than half of a total of 12,240 applications the university received for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Out of the number, 555 are pursuing various graduate programmes, with a thirty-five percent female representation while females represent forty-one percent in both levels of programmes.

In his address yesterday (Saturday), the Vice Chancellor of UCC, Prof Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, said the university “is hoping to get to a point where we will admit more females to have a fifty-fifty (male-female) ratio”.

The Vice-Chancellor warned the matriculants that the university will not hesitate to rusticate deviant students, advising that they should strive to stay off trouble.

Prof Ghartey Ampiah asserts, “We have lecturers here; we have counselors here to guide you, but if you will not listen to them and every dawn you disturb everyone and you go on all sorts of march passes and we get hold of you, then don’t blame anybody”.

The university is currently in court over its rustication of some twenty-two students after a clash between Oguaa and Atlantic Halls in March this year, and the Vice Chancellor told the newly admitted students to make their academic life a priority over all other endeavors on campus.

“There are many things we have banned because of the behaviour of students and therefore you must find out what you have to do and not to do because when you are caught in the web, we won’t set you free; we are in court because we rusticated some students, and we won’t mind rusticating others if you do the same thing”, he further warned.

He noted the university will not compromise on its acclaimed academic and disciplinary standards and advised students to eschew examination malpractices because culprits will not be spared.

By: Joseph Ackon Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana