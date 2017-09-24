Ghana thrash Nigeria 4-1 to win 2017 WAFU tournament

Ghana’s team of local footballers on Sunday thrashed their counterparts from Nigeria by 4 goals to 1 in the final of the 2017 West African Football Union Cup of Nations championship at the Cape Coast stadium.

The thrilling 95-minute encounter saw the Stars dominating play despite a seemingly fierce opposition from Nigeria.

The local-based senior national side walked home with the $100,000 winner’s prize up for grabs.

Stephen Sarfo set the stage with his first goal in the 44th minute. Atingah, who was later shown off the pitch after a red card, scored the second goal in the 60th minute from the penalty spot.

That was quickly followed by another penalty which was converted again by Atingah in the 78th-minute before Winful Cobbinah taped the ball into Nigeria’s net for the 4th goal after a lovely work from Patrick Razak in the 93rd minute.

Nigeria’s Rabiu Ali, struck the ball beautifully into Ghana’s net from a 22-yard free-kick spot in the 95th minute to pull one back, however that, was too late to mean anything for the game.

The victory was a sweet revenge for the stars after losing by 2 goals to nil against the Nigerians in the group stage of the tournament.

The game was witnessed by a high-profile CAF delegation led by President, Ahmad Ahmad. Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah were also present at the stadium.

This year’s tournament is the fifth edition of the regional competition.

Nigeria last won the tournament in 2010 when they hosted it.

Ghana had also previously won the tournament in 2013 when the country hosted it.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana