CAMFED strategizes to support education of more girls

A non-governmental organization, Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED GHANA), is looking for alternative ways to generate resources to support quality girl-child education in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region.

The organization which provides support in bursaries for girls from the basic to Senior High School level made this known at its annual general meeting in the Northern Region last week.

The Programme Coordinator for CAMFED for the Nanumba North District, Issah Abukari told Citi News that “We are here today to look at alternative ways of complementing the efforts of CAMFED Ghana in supporting our girls in their education by forming parents’ support groups and engaging them and also bring on board other stakeholders in the provision of these educational opportunities for the girls so as to be able to sustain the support even after CAMFED withdraws its support, the Nanumba North District should be able to continue the support to ensure quality education for the girl child.”

He lamented that the organization has struggled with getting the needed support for its activities.

A teacher mentor, Hajia Minatu Montana expressed uncertainty over the impact of government’s free SHS program in the area, noting that most parents did not appreciate things they were given for free.

She bemoaned the lackadaisical attitude of some of the CAMFED beneficiaries in working hard to make the investment in them worthwhile.

She said the government must make plans to ensure that the free SHS program yields the desired results to avoid a situation of a wasted investment.

The theme for the meeting was “mobilising resources to multiply educational opportunities for girls in the Nanumba north district; The role of stakeholders.”

CAMFED supports girls by paying their school fees, and also provides materials such as exercise books, sanitary pads, mathematical sets, school bags among others.

Over 190 girls are currently beneficiaries of CAMFED’s support program at Senior High School level and several others in 10 Junior High Schools.

Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana