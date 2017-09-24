Boundary dispute shouldn’t destroy Ghana, Ivory Coast relations – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has advised that the ruling by the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea’s judgment on the maritime dispute between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire should not destroy the ties between the two sovereign nations.

“There is no winner or loser of this. We are all winners because we will continue to leave in peace with one another and corporate with one another across many spheres. We took a very good way to resolve this dispute. There was no fighting, there was no quarreling, we just adjudicated at the International Tribunal and the matter by the grace of God has been settled,” he said on Saturday.

Côte d’Ivoire had accused Ghana of overstepping its maritime boundary in the exploration of oil at the West most part of the Cape Three Points.

But the ITLOS Chamber in a unanimous decision on Saturday held that, there has not been any violation on the part of Ghana on Côte d’Ivoire’s maritime boundary.

The Chamber rejected Côte d’Ivoire’s argument that Ghana’s coastal lines were unstable.

Speaking at this year’s Kundum Festival of the chiefs and people of Nsein Traditional area in the Western Region on Saturday, Dr. Bawumia welcomed the decision describing it as good news.

“…that judgment is very consistent with Ghana’s position all along. And so we are thankful to God, we are also thankful to our brothers and government of Côte d’Ivoire…I think that on this day, it is very remarkable that we should all receive this good news,” he added.

The Kundum Festival also climaxed activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the enstoolment of Awulae Agyefi Kwame II as Omanhene of Nsein Traditional area in the Western region.

Don’t mock Ivory Coast

Security analyst, Dr. Kwesi Anning had earlier admonished Ghanaians to celebrate in moderation their victory at the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea.

“it’s important for the Ghanaian side that we don’t gloat over this victory, that we don’t make too much noise and tease the other side. Victory is an emotional thing and its crucially important that we don’t make the Ivoirians feel that they weren’t good enough and that we are smarter than them. Our celebrations must be muted and we must continue to stretch a hand out to the Ivoirians that we are still friends, brothers and that we seek development in a stable, functional, collaborative, inclusive sub region,” he said in a Citi News interview.

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/ctifmonline.com/Ghana