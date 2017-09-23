Sue rLG over Ghc6.3m ‘debt’ if negotiation fails – Avedzi

James Avedzi

The Chairperson of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, has suggested that recovering the GHc6.3 million debt RLG Communications Limited owes Ghana is not as daunting as some have suggested.

According to him, the government can easily retrieve the money from the company if it engages them on the matter, but should take legal action against the company if the effort proves futile.

It emerged at the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Friday that rLG Communications Limited owes the state an amount of GHc6.3 million, after the company failed to produce 12,733 laptops for the state despite a contract to that effect.

rLG in 2010 won the contract from the government to procure 103,181 laptops for the state and was paid GHc51, 257,500 to that effect.

Out of the 103,181 pieces to be produced by rLG Communications Ltd, 90,448 were produced and distributed, leaving a balance of 12,733 pieces, worth GHc6, 366,875.00.

Documents from the Auditor General’s Department suggests that only 90,448 laptops were provided by rLG.

The Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, who appeared before the committee to answer questions on the matter promised to ensure a refund of the money.

James Avedzi in an interview on Eyewitness News said, “my position is that, why don’t you engage RLG and say that we agreed on these specs… you didn’t supply the specs that we want, yet what you supplied is higher than the original which was costing GH¢500, can we agree on a new price now then let’s determine the quantity that you have to supply.”

“I told the minister that if they invite rLG to come to have a negotiation on this and the company refuses to come then they can then proceed to court to take action to retrieve the money. I think it is a very simple matter,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana