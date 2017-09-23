Statement: Gov’t didn’t sponsor Samuel Attah-Mensah’s US trip

It has come to our attention that information is being circulated within certain media portals, suggesting that the Managing Director of Omni Media Co. Ltd and Citi 97.3 FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah, is in the United States of America as part of a state-sponsored Ghana Government delegation to the United Nations General Assembly.

We wish to state on record that Mr. Attah-Mensah is in the United States in response to an Invitation from the African American Institute (AAI), to take part in its 33rd Annual Awards Gala, which took place on Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.

Omni Media Co. Ltd, the parent company of Citi 97.3 FM, was invited as a media partner for the gala, which honored a number of individuals, including the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.

Mr. Attah-Mensah was in New York to represent our media organisation and the cost of his travel and stay in New York was fully paid for by Omni Media Co.Ltd.

Being an accredited media participant at the gala, Mr Attah-Mensah also took advantage of his presence in New York to attend some sessions of the 72nd Annual General Assembly meeting of United Nations, which was taking place concurrently in New York.

Therefore, any claim or impression that he was in New York as part of an official government delegation or that his travel or stay in the United States was sponsored by the government of Ghana is patently false.

Signed

Bernardino Avle

(Director of News Programming)

On Behalf of Management

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana