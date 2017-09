Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong in the court room of the International Tribunal of the law of the Sea (ITLOS)

The Special Chamber of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), has ruled in favor of Ghana in a three-year-long maritime dispute with Côte d’Ivoire.

The Chamber in a unanimous decision on Saturday September 23, 2017, ruled that there has not been any violation on the part of Ghana on Côte d’Ivoire’s maritime boundary.

The infographic below captures the history of the case; events between when it started and when it ended.

–

By: Melvin Clottey/citifmonline.com/Ghana