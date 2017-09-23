Ghanaian Times workers to resume work

Protesting staff of the New Times Corporation are expected to end their strike immediately after the protests begun earlier this week.

This follows a meeting on Friday between the Board of Directors, management of the New Times Corporation, and the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, which represented the workers.

Workers of New Times Corporation, responsible for the circulation of the Ghanaian Times Newspaper, on Monday embarked on a demonstration to protest what they described as poor working conditions.

The aggrieved workers were also calling for the immediate removal of their Managing Director, Carol Annang.

But in a statement following the meeting, endorsed by the New Times Corporation Board and the ICU, the two parties had agreed “that the issues culminating in the upheaval should be amicably settled by due process.”

“By this arrangement, normalcy is expected to return to the New Times Corporation immediately,” the statement added.

The ICU, in particular, has been charged to take steps “to ensure that sanity prevails on the premises of New Times Corporation.”

The Board and Management are to also “ensure that the concerns of the workers are fully addressed through due process.”

“No worker should be victimized as a result of the strike,” the statement concluded.

The workers had gone as far as preventing the management of the corporation from entering the office premises.

It took the intervention of the Ghana Police to finally allow the workers to lessen their resolve to keep the management out of the premises.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana