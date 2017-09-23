2017 #CitiBizOlympics ends on high note

The 2017 Citi Business Olympics has ended on a high note with participating companies leaving much fulfilled and thrilled by the opportunity to bond through sports and network with other companies.

The hundreds of participants from about fifty (50) companies, cheered their teams on to victory as they competed for the trophies and bragging rights.

GCB Bank and Netis Ghana Limited, ended the day with the highest number of trophies; 3 a-piece.

The Citi Business Olympics is the largest gathering of corporate organizations in the country for sporting events.

The companies get the opportunity to compete in various sporting activities, network and have fun.

Men Women Lawn Tennis Dannex Ghana Ltd. Dannex Ghana Ltd. Swimming Goil Legacy Capital Sack Race Everbond Financial Service GCB Bank Tug of War GCB Bank Premium Bank Volleball Ghana Chamber of Commerce Ghana Chamber of Commerce Arm Wrestling United Pensions Trust Cherryfield Ltd. Draught Stanbic Bank – Scrabble IFS Financial Services – Chess Tigo Business – Basketball Netis Ghana Ltd. – Football Buena Vista – Table Tennis Netis Ghana Ltd. Netis Ghana Ltd. CEOs Challenge Omni Bank Ltd. – Lime and Spoon Margins Group GCB bank

IFS Financial Services won the most trophies at the 2016 Citi Business Olympics, with Omni Bank’s Managing Director, Philip Oti-Mensah winning the CEO’s/MD’s Challenge of scoring the most goals within sixty (60) seconds.

Philip Oti-Mensah emerged winner of the CEO’s challenge this year as well.

The 2017 edition of the Citi Business Olympics was sponsored by Premium Bank, Startimes and Shell Helix Ultra.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana