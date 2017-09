Uber has lost its operating licence in London after a shock ruling by the capital’s transport body.

The ride hailing app will no longer be able to offer services in their current form within the M25, despite the firm claiming 3.5 million Londoners regularly use its app.

Transport for London (TfL) announced its decision on Friday.

The authority wrote: “TfL has concluded that Uber London Limited is not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence.”

–

Source: Huffingtonpost