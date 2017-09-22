Nkonya Queenmother decries poor handling of protracted land dispute

Nkonya-Alavanyo chiefs with former Vice President, Kwesi Amissah Arthur

The Queenmother of the Nkonya Traditional area in the Volta Region, Mamaga Otubea, has expressed worry about the Volta Regional House of Chiefs’ approach in handling the protracted conflict between Nkonya and Alavanyo.

Mamaga Otubea said although other stakeholders including the Regional Minister and other members of the Security Council have actively participated in the peace-building process, the House of Chiefs has been passive in its involvement.

The two traditional areas; Alavanyo and Nkonya, although situated in two different districts, are close to each other and have allow inter-marriages.

The two have for several decades been involved in a dispute over a parcel of land with several lives claimed over the years.

The worst affected has been women and children. Several mediation efforts to bring a lasting solution to the hostility have proven futile.

The Volta Regional House of Chiefs recently suspended indefinitely, the Paramount Chiefs of the two feuding factions for failing to put an end to the lingering conflicts in the area. The suspension included withdrawal of all privileges accorded them including payment of allowances.

The sanction according to Mamaga Otubea, are rather affecting funding for the peace-building processes.

She said the suspension is unfair since the House of Chiefs in the region has shown little commitment towards the mediation process.

“I must say that I am disappointed in the House of Chiefs because since this conflict, they have never visited both areas, yet they expect us to do more to maintain peace. They don’t even know what we are experiencing. How do you want us to improve peace, organize seminars and talks for our youths when you have ceased our small allowances? “ she lamented.

Speaking at an event to mark this year’s International Peace Day in Ho, the Queen Mother pledged her side’s commitment to the mediation process and called on all stakeholders to be actively involved in weeding out the miscreants in the two traditional areas.

The Volta Regional Minister on his part, assured the two factions of government’s resolve to bring lasting peace to the area. He also assured them that the Regional Security Council would look into the punishment meted out to them at the Regional House of Chiefs.

The theme for this year’s international peace day is “together for peace, respect, and dignity for all”

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana