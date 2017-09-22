CitBizOlympics comes off tomorrow

File photo

Hundreds of workers are expected to gather at the Burma Camp Leisure Centre in Accra tomorrow [Saturday], for undoubtedly Ghana’s biggest corporate sporting event dubbed “Citi Business Olympics.”

The event powered by Citi FM, will see about 50 companies compete in different sporting disciplines for trophies and bragging rights.

Some of the sporting activities include 7-aside-soccer competition, 50 meter dash, lawn tennis, arm wrestling, scrabble, volley, table tennis, lime and spoon race, swimming, tug-of-war, basketball among others.

IFS Financial Services won the most trophies at the 2016 Citi Business Olympics with Omni Bank’s Managing Director, Philip Oti-Mensah winning the CEO’s/MD’s Challenge of scoring the most goals within sixty (60) seconds.

This year’s Citi Business Festival is sponsored by Premium bank, Shell Helix Ultra and StarTimes.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana