Airtel supports La Wireless cluster of schools

Airtel Ghana, award winner for Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative’ at the 2017 African Carrier Awards has affirmed its commitment to the La Wireless Cluster of Schools, a member of its School Adoption Program, by donating educational materials to support the school during the current academic year.

The educational materials donated included school bags, exercise books, textbooks, science and mathematics activity materials and story books.

The donation was the first in a series of events to mark this academic year’s Back to School Initiative. The Back to School Initiative is an event instituted to welcome students of schools which are part of the Company’s School Adoption Program, back to school at the beginning of each academic year. The School Adoption Program and Back to School Initiative affirms Airtel Ghana’s strong focus on increasing children’s access to quality education, especially in the STEM disciplines.

The event was also used to launch the Coderdojo sessions for the 2017/ 2018 academic year at La wireless cluster of schools.

A Coderdojo is a global network of free computer programming clubs (Dojos) for young people.

The coding session saw a section of students go through the principles and practical of coding with the aim of equipping them with the needed skills which they can use to solve problems in the society. The coding session was facilitated by Mrs. Thelma Quaye, the Networks Director of Airtel Ghana with assistance from volunteers from Airtel Ghana and some staff of La Wireless cluster of schools.

Commenting on the donation, Zonal Business Manager for Greater Accra for Airtel Ghana, Kwame Osafo said, ‘’Airtel has always shown commitment to increasing children’s access to quality education. We give expression to this commitment by supporting schools with modern educational materials and infrastructure that help to make learning easier and fun, which goes a long way to help deliver quality education”.

He encouraged students of La Wireless to seize the opportunity given to them and make good use of the resources provided to the school by Airtel Ghana over the years.

The Circuit coordinator of the La Wireless Cluster of Schools, Mr. Edward Opoku receiving the donation, thanked Airtel Ghana for its wonderful gesture.

He acknowledged Airtel Ghana’s continual support to the La wireless Cluster of schools and assured the donors that his students would take good care of the materials.

He emphasized that while the direct beneficiaries of these items would be the children, ultimately the nation as a whole benefits as these children develop the skills set required for thriving in a STEM dominated world.

The students also expressed great joy for the materials and promised to use them judiciously.

Airtel Ghana continues to demonstrate commitment towards empowering students through its insightful educational projects such as the School Adoption Program and Evolve with STEM. Under its School Adoption Program, the Company provides academic as well as infrastructure support for selected schools across the country.

These initiatives are to benefit the communities that the company works in and also to empower students to unleash their full potential.

Source: Airtel Ghana