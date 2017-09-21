Volta: Fuel price hike killing us – Drivers

Commercial drivers in the Volta Region have expressed worry over the unannounced fuel increment which they say is killing their business.

According to the drivers, the unexpected increases which often do not correlate with transport fares are making the transportation business unattractive.

They said the disparities between the cost of fuel and the transport fares could not help them accrue the needed profit or stay afloat.

“Unless you go the filling station before you know they have increased fuel. If they informed us that they are increasing the price of fuel, at least we drivers would be aware so we increase our fares accordingly. Now you could budget for a particular amount of fuel for a trip only to get the filling station and realized prizes have gone up. It is unfair and its killing the business” a driver lamented.

The drivers also lament over the deplorable nature of the major town roads.

They said the roads which are replete with chains of gaping potholes are breaking down their vehicles.

Citi News toured of some major express roads in the region including the infamous eastern corridor roads and the Ho-Aflao roads saw their deteriorating nature.

“Our roads are too bad. The portholes have now developed into manholes. Visit the Ho-Aflao road and the Hohoe road then you know we are suffering. We spend so much maintaining our vehicles but government is unconcerned,” another driver lamented

They are therefore calling on the government to ensure increments are announced ahead of time and their roads fixed.

–

By: King Nobert Akablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana