NDC supporters march against ‘August 4. Founders Day’ proposal

Thursday, September 21, 2017 10:38 am

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) today marched against government’s proposal to rechristen Founder’s Day as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial day.

The NDC government in 2012, under John Atta Mills earmarked September 21, which is Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday, as Founder’s Day, sparking the debate over Ghana’s founders and concerns that other key players in the fight for independence were being sidelined.

Some five years down the line, President Nana Akufo-Addo has issued an executive instrument to rename September 21 Nkrumah Memorial day, and has proposed legislation to designate August 4 as Founders Day.

August 4 is noted as the date for the formation of the Aborigines’ Rights Protection Society by John Mensah Sarbah in 1897, and the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in 1947 by J.B. Danquah and George Alfred “Paa” Grant.

The NDC which instituted the day, the 21st of September, claims the government is trying to distort Ghana’s political history.

Key NDC personalities spotted during the demonstration include Julius Debrah, Joshua Alabi, Rasheed Pelpuo, Kofi Adams among others.

The NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Ade Coker told Citi News’ Kojo Agyeman that the demonstration is aimed at “bringing the party together, the grassroots and all the progressive forces together to celebrate the birthday of Dr. Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah and also to unite the party.”

“The massive crowd that has turned out is a reflection that the NDC is at peace with itself and our members are prepared to work with us and that is the most refreshing aspect of this protest.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Photos: Roberta Edem Abbeyquaye

