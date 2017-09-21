NDC ditches biometric registration of members

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced it will scrap its biometric membership register to pave way for re-registration.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Ade Coker, who made the announcement during the party’s unity walk, said the biometric register is one of the causes of the party’s defeat in the 2016 election.

“We are now going to ensure that the biometric registration which contributed to our downfall is going to scrapped and a better system put in place so that the true NDC people will be identified,” Ade Coker said when he addressed teaming members in Accra on Thursday.

Ade Coker who was speaking during the party’s Unity Walk said scrapping the biometric system will bring sanity into the NDC’s register.

Sylvester Mensah welcomes decision

Speaking to Citi News, the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Campaign Coordinator in the 2016 election, Sylvester Mensah welcomed the decision by the executives to review the biometric register saying it will make the register more credible.

According to him, the current register is ridden with errors and problems which need to be addressed before the party begins internal elections.

“Of course we have had difficulties with the integrity of our register. We have evidence of individuals whose membership of the NDC is doubtful on the register. We have had complaints from people to the effect that their names have been omitted from the register. So it is a fact that the register has challenges so there is a need for some work to be done on this register,” he added.

Background

The NDC prior to the December 7, 2016 general elections commenced the registration of its members through a biometric system targeting to capture about 1.5 million members of the party.

Meanwhile, there were complaints that some non-NDC members took advantage of the biometric registration to be captured on the NDC’s voter’s database.

Despite this the leadership of the NDC ignored the complaints and advise.

They subsequently lost power to the New Patriotic Party in a historic defeat.

By: Godwin A. Akweiteh & Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

