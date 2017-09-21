Joyce Aryee endorses Sept. 24 Women in Worship concert

Founder of the Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Joyce Aryee, has given her unflinching support for the first ever women in worship concert scheduled for September 24 at the Perez Dome in Accra.

According to her, it is important for women to stand in the gap and intercede on behalf of the dear nation. The seasoned woman of God said this when members of Women in Worship paid a courtesy call on her on Tuesday, to officially invite her to the event.

She expressed hope and encouraged all women of faith in Ghana to join in the worthy course.

“I am really delighted to be part of this initiative because I see this as an important step with regards to women leading the worship front. I can imagine all women coming before the throne room of worship and its benefit to the body of Christ.”

On her part, the leader of the team and the C.E.O of Genet Service (organizers of the event), thanked Rev. Aryee for her endorsement, saying, “ we are grateful to you for giving the approval and blessing for this maiden edition and we look forward to you being part of subsequent editions.

All routes will be leading to the Perez Dome come Sunday, September 24th, when Ghana will witness the first-ever Women in worship.

Headlined to perform at the event will be the ‘Jehovah is your name’ singer Ntokozo Mbambo from South Africa with support from Ministers from across Ghana, namely Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Tagoe sisters, Rev. Mouha Amoako, Naa Mercy, Cynthia Maccauley and Becky Bonney.

The women in worship initiative is also in partnership with the Cervical Cancer Center at Bator for a nationwide screening exercise and sensitization drive to educate women on the dangers of cervical cancer.

The worship experience comes off at the Perez Dome on Sunday, September 24th at 4:00pm.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana