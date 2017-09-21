Ghana’s economic progress due to democracy – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has told world leaders in New York that Ghana’s sustainable economic progress is due to a stable democratic system.

According to him, the country, despite a rough past, has succeeded in growing its democracy to be a shining example on the continent.

Giving his maiden address at the 72nd Annual General Assembly meeting in the US, Akufo-Addo noted that Ghana, like other African countries, is working hard to completely eradicate poverty.

He said, although the continent recognizes the difficulty in achieving that aim, it is ready to work hard to take “its rightful place on the world stage.”

“It is time Africa comes of age and holds its rightful place on the world stage. This Africa will be neither a poor nor a victim. This African will be honest to itself and the world. This Africa will shed the cloth of poverty and become prosperous. We are not under any illusion about the hard work that it will take to achieve our stated goals but we are not afraid of hard work. We know that a critical ingredient of making a sustainable economic progress is to ensure a stable democratic system of government. I believe we are making this progress in Ghana,” Akufo-Addo said.

The President, who has on many different occasions stressed on his intention to make Ghana a self-reliant country told the Assembly that although the government was not against the idea of foreign aid, it wants to “discard the mindset of dependency”.

“We continue to be a beacon of democracy and stability on the continent. Our institutions of state are growing stronger and we have made more progress with our economy than at any time since independence.”

“We are nowhere near where we want to be, but we are determined to realize our potential and make Ghana are a prosperous nation,” Nana Addo added.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana