Ghana looks forward to ITLOS ruling – Nana Addo

President Akufo Addo has said that his government will not make any pronouncements on the yet to be delivered ruling on the maritime border dispute although it is hopeful of a favorable ruling.

The landmark ruling will be delivered on Saturday, September 23rd after a 3-year long dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast over maritime boundaries.

In 2014, Ghana went to the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), seeking a declaration that it has not encroached on Cote d’Ivoire’s territorial waters as claimed by the latter.

Speaking to the Bloomberg, President Akufo Addo, maintained that the ruling will inform his government’s decisions.

“The ruling is on Saturday, we are waiting to see what decision will be made and we will see how best we can enforce the ruling of the court,” he said.

While admitting the ruling has economic consequences for Ghana, Akufo-Addo said the government was doing a lot of work to mitigate any negative impact should the ruling go against Ghana.

He said he would make his intentions clear on the way forward for the country after the ruling.

The President, who is currently in the US to attend the United Nationals General Assembly meeting said a previous interview that Ghana would accept whatever ruling is giving by the court.

The Ghanaian and Ivorian teams presented their final arguments before the court in February 2017 but the ruling was moved to September,

President Akufo-Addo, while in Ivory Coast as part of his Africa court earlier this year said, “Whatever the result of that litigation, and, naturally, I hope it goes in favour of Ghana, I want to assure President Ouattara, his government and the Ivorian people of the determination of my government and I to work with you in a healthy manner of co-operation to deal with the consequences of the pending judgment… What is of paramount importance to our two populations is the peaceful exploitation of the maritime resources for their benefit.”

Ghana’s Attorney General Gloria Akufo at the hearing of the case earlier this year argued that the two countries already have an agreement on their maritime boundary, although informal.

Ivory Coast, on the other hand, rejected that claim, calling on the Chamber to declare that Ghana has indeed violated the sovereign rights of Ivory Coast when it unilaterally undertook drilling activities in that boundary.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana