Union of Professional Students swears in new executives

The Ghana Union of Professional Students (GUPS), has sworn in new national executives to take over the affairs of the union.

The democratic, non-partisan group, which was formed in 1990, consists of students from University for Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), National Film And Television Institute, Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL) and other professional institutes.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony held on September 16, the outgoing President, Bismarck Gyamfi, said although much was achieved under his leadership more can be done.

According to him, some changes put in place must serve as the foundation for the new leaders.

“It is crystal clear that our journey was not an easy one, especially in the absence of the needed resources to equip us to be able to come even further than we have come. But even with our restraints, we were able to chalk a few successes which included a national recognition of GUPSS through an invitation to represent professional and Ghana students at the 7th January presidential inauguration held in Accra.”

“This and more achievements will indicate that we have done our part and will admonish the incoming executives to stand firm as there are many struggles ahead,” he said.

Delivering his acceptance speech, newly inaugurated president, Maxwell Dampare Sakyi, called on all members of the union to rally behind the new executives.

He further urged the members to honor their financial obligation to the association as nothing can be done without financial backing.

“The apathy of member institutions to the national program organized by the union is increasingly alarming. The rate at which SRC executives refuse to attend programs but decide to send people to represent their schools in major discussions does not help development. We therefore plead with all member institutions to ensure full representation in every program and activity of the union or face some sanctions.”

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana