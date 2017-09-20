Tema Manhean: 102 students benefit from Karpowership support scheme

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited, for the second consecutive year, has offered scholarship to 102 brilliant but needy students in the Tema Manhean Community.

The beneficiaries were selected across five different schools namely Manhean Presbyterian Primary A and B schools, Manhean TMA JHS 1 and 2 schools, and the Manhean Community Primary School.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Sandra Amarquaye, Communication Specialist for Karpowership Ghana, said the gesture was carried out as part of Karpowership’s objective of addressing the educational needs of students in its catchment area, while meeting the energy needs of the country.

“At Karpowership, we have adopted the culture of extending a hand to the communities in which we operate, and the field of education is one area we hold dear,” she said.

“Knowing fully well that some brilliant students quit school due to lack of resources, we have taken it upon ourselves to see to the education of such students.”

In 2016, Karpowership, in addition to offering the scholarship, distributed school supplies to about two thousand students of the Manhean Cluster of Schools.

The company also adopted the Manhean JHS Computer Laboratory and furnished it with 30 computers and everything needed to make a modern computer laboratory functional.

The Head teachers of the various schools expressed gratitude for the gesture. They explained that the beneficiaries of the bursary scheme are conscious of the opportunity given them, so they constantly put in effort to keep up their grades, in order to remain beneficiaries of the scheme.

“We are grateful for the stance Karpowership has taken on education,” said Mr. Ransford Nunoo, Headmaster of Manhean TMA JHS 1.

“Last year [2016], you helped our students, and some of them have graduated to the next cycle of their education. But for Karpowership, some students may not have gone through the academic year.”

Louis Ago Mensah, a parent of one of the beneficiaries also expressed her excitement about the work Karpowership has been doing in the community.

“Karpowership is really doing well in our community,” she said.

“I am happy that my son, and other children can be in school because of the scholarship. I pray that they continue to do this for the children because they are the future of the nation.”

Since the commencement of its operations in Ghana in 2015, Karpowership has been supporting the Tema community in the areas of education, health and economic empowerment.

The company says it remains committed to supplying sustainable and affordable electricity to Ghana.

About Karpowership

Karpowership is a member of Karadeniz Energy Group, Istanbul, Turkey. The group is a pioneer in innovative energy projects for the last 20 years, with investments in domestic and international markets.

The group started its energy investments in 1996, and is the first private electricity exporter in Turkey. Today, the group owns and operates more than 3,000 MW installed capacity globally.

Karpowership is the only owner, operator and builder of the first Powership (floating power plant) fleet in the world. Since 2010, 13 Powerships have been completed with total installed capacity exceeding 2,700 MW.

Additional 5,300 MW of Powerships are either under construction or in the pipeline.

Karpowership is a subsidiary of Karadeniz Holding, a sector pioneer in innovative energy projects for the last 20 years, playing an active role in medium to long-term investments in domestic and international markets.

Since it began operations in December, 2015, Karadeniz Powership Ayşegül Sultan, with an installed capacity of 235MW, has been supplying sustainable and affordable electricity to Ghana.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana