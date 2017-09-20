Take advantage of Free SHS opportunity – Majority leader to students

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has challenged beneficiaries of the Free Senior School policy not to squander the opportunity given to them to study at no cost to their parents.

According to him, the programme aims at providing education for all Ghanaians especially by cushioning brilliant but needy students.

He said the government was committed to the programme and will do everything possible to ensure its success.

“In the lead up to the elections of 2016, the New Patriotic Party explained in clear terms a desire to create equal opportunities for all in the country. We recognise that education is a platform to create a society of inclusiveness. A society that will afford all of us, individuals in the country the opportunity to create prosperity.

“The NPP government has decided to redefine basic education to include Senior High Education. What it means is that from now onwards, when we talk of basic education it will not only include primary education but basic education. Basic education shall be universal, compulsory free.”

Mr. Bonsu was addressing both first year and continuing students of the T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi, as part of a monitoring tour to assess the Free SHS programme in the Ashanti Region.

He advised beneficiaries to study hard and take full advantage of the programme.

He called on teachers and heads of schools to partner Government in the successful implementation and sustenance of the policy.

Senior Minister, Yaw Osofo Marfo, is leading a delegation on the tour which includes Trade and Industry Minister, Kwadwo Alan-Kyeremanteng, Aviation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana