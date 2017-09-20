Single window deal: Dubai firm acquires West Blue

West Blue Consulting, an IT firm engaged for the provision of the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana has been taken over by a Dubai company.

A statement from the management of West Blue sighted by citifmonline.com, said an agreement has been entered by the two companies to that effect.

“Customs World, a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) Dubai, has signed an agreement to take over West Blue Ghana Limited, the company engaged for the provision of the National Single Window and Risk Management System in Ghana. This agreement formalizes the establishment of ‘Ports & Customs World Ghana Limited,’” the statement added.

The statement further said Customs World International is committed to “investing significant resources including capital, world-class technologies and human expertise in Ghana as they have done in Dubai and other countries.”

“The implementation of these new systems will be based on a robust risk engine that will improve efficiency in Ghana’s ports and customs operations thus, increasing revenue to the Government of Ghana and at the same time significantly reducing the cost of doing business in Ghana’s ports. The takeover by Ports and Customs World Ghana will automate Customs, Free Zones and Port processes in Ghana and also build Ghana’s capacities through the application of technology and services that will mirror the operational model in Dubai. This solution will be implemented through segments like the Risk Engine, Mirsal 2, the Client Management System, Smart Applications and the management of free zones and customs warehouses,” the statement added.

West Blue acknowledges new company

West Blue in the statement welcomed Customs World International’s entry with its Chief Executive Officer, Ms Valentina Mintah saying “In Ghana, we have made significant strides in the last few years with the Ghana National Single Window and in the recent month, the Paperless Programme…This new combination of Local and Global expertise, taking into consideration Ghana’s own unique trade environment, will ensure we fast track the gains already made in Ghana, for the benefit of the trading community, government and ultimately the citizens of Ghana.”

Single window and West Blue woes

The Mahama government faced stiff opposition from some freight forwarders in 2015, for picking West Blue for the National Single Window and Risk Management System at the country’s ports.

Three Ministers and the then Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) were subsequently sued over the deal.

There were also concerns abouthether it was a single window Ghana was operating or a double window following complaints of a duplication of duty by West Blue Consulting and the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) at the ports.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

