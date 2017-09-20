Sheikh Salawatia condemns Rohingya massacre

Renowned Islamic Cleric and Spiritual leader of the Salawatia Muslim community in Ghana, Sheikh, Dr. Imam Hussein Rashid has condemned the massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

International media reported that 400 Rohingya Muslims were killed by Militants who raided their community.

The United Nations and other concerned world bodies have condemned the deadly act and described it as “Ethnic cleansing.”

Sheikh, Dr. Imam Hussein Rashid in ainterview prayed for the deceased souls.

He admonished the Myanmar government and world leaders to ensure their safe return and safeguard their welfare.

He called for global inter religious dialogue to avoid a repetition of such massacre anywhere.

Sheikh, Dr. Imam Hussein Rashid is acknowledged for predicting major global catastrophes and applying Islamic theology in treating patients suffering from all kinds of diseases.

He is the spiritual leader of the Salawatia Muslim Mission in Ghana headquartered at Gumani, a suburb of Tamale.

Background

Rohingyas have been fleeing attacks in Western Myanmar, specifically Rakhine state, which began on August 25, 2017.

The military has been accused of burning Rohingya villages, but the army has explained that it is only responding to attacks by militants and not targeting civilians.

Protest in Ghana

Members of a pressure group known as the Freedom and Justice Group, led by Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak on Monday embarked on a demonstration at Obra spot in Ghana’s capital Accra, over what they described as the persecution of Muslim Minority Rohingya population in Myanmar.

They accused world leaders of turning a blind eye to the happenings in Myanmar hence their action.

The group during the protest presented a petition to the Israeli Embassy in Ghana.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana