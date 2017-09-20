Self-styled pastor in court for assaulting ex-lover

Kingsford Ansah, a Pastor, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with causing unlawful damage, assault and threat of harm.

He has however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, admitted Ansah to bail in the sum of GH¢60,000.00 with two sureties, who should be gainfully employed. He is to reappear on October 2.

Prosecuting, Inspector Judith Asante, told the Court that the complainant, Madam Jacklyn Gamo is a Caterer, residing at Sukura, whilst Ansah lived at Russia in Accra.

According to Inspector, Asante, Ansah and Madam Gamo had been in a relationship for the past 10 years and they had a daughter.

The Prosecution said Ansah, who suspected that Madam Gamo was flirting with others, informed her that he was no longer interested in the relationship. Thereafter, Ansah stopped providing for the complainant and their five year old daughter for the past five months.

However, on May 18, this year, at about 19:30 hours, Ansah saw Madam Gamo inside a friend’s car in front of her house; and without any provocation Ansah punched her on the mouth and bolted.

Inspector Asante said Madam Gamo lodged a complaint at the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit.

Consequently, on July 2, this year at about 08:00 hours, Ansah went to Madam Gamo’s house to pick their daughter, but she told him that they were ready to go to church; so Ansah should come back for the daughter the following week.

This did not go down well with Ansah, the Prosecutor said, so he hit the complainant in the chest and this resulted in a fight between them.

Inspector Asante said after the fight, Ansah called one Diana, a co-tenant on phone to ask her (Diana) to inform the complainant that because of what she did to him, anytime he saw her, he would pour acid on her or break her legs.

On September 12, this year, at about 0800 hours, whilst the complainant was away, Ansah sneaked into the complainant’s room, and used a pair of scissors to cut the complainant’s long dresses, trousers, wax prints, blouse all totaling GH¢1,000.00.

Prosecution said while Ansah was in the complainant’s room, someone entered her room and Ansah hid behind the door.

Ansah, who thought it was the complainant, pounced on her only to realize that it was one Ama, the complainant’s friend.

The alarm was raised and Ansah was apprehended and escorted to the Accra Central Police Station. Ansah’s slipper, which he left behind the complainant’s door was also given to the Police as evidence.

Source: GNA