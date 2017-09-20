Robbers arrested after attacking mobile money merchant

Police in Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, have arrested three suspected armed robbers who attacked and robbed an MTN Mobile Money Merchant at Fumesua on Saturday 9th September.

The three; Charles Sarpong alias ‘Gangster’ 23 years, a driver’s mate, Sylvester Frimpong alias ‘This Way’, 21 years, also driver’s mate, and Richmond Abban, 25 years unemployed, took away an amount of One Thousand Seven Hundred Ghana Cedis (Ghc 1,700.00) and a Samsung mobile phone at knife point.

The complaint narrating the incident to the police said, whilst he was asleep, the suspects broke into his room and ordered him at knife point to surrender all his daily sales or risk being killed.

The complainant out of fear handed over all the money he had on him, and his mobile phone to them after which they bolted.

Briefing journalists on the incident, Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, said the complainant during his report to police mentioned Charles Sarpong alias Gangster, who he knows in the community neighborhood as one of the suspects.

She said Police subsequently proceeded to arrest suspect Charles Sarpong at a spot in Fumesua, and an immediate search on him revealed an amount of Four Hundred and Seventy Ghana Cedis (Ghc470.00).

ASP Obeng added that, suspect Charles Sarpong was then detained to assist in investigations, whilst at the Police Station, Sylvester Frimpong and Richmond Abban rushed to the charge office to visit suspect Charles Sarpong, and were also identified by the complainant as accomplices of suspect Charles Sarpong, and were also immediately arrested at the charge office to assist in investigations.

A search on suspect Sylvester Frimpong revealed an amount of Three Hundred and fifty one Ghana Cedis (Ghc351.00), and a Samsung mobile phone concealed in his underwear which the complainant later identified as the one they robbed him of.

Suspect Richmond Abban was also searched and a cash sum of Three Ghana Cedis (Ghc 3.00) was found on him.

Suspect Charles Sarpong and Sylvester Frimpong led the Police Patrol team to a nearby bush close to the residence of the complainant, where a pair of scissors which the suspects claimed they had used in the robbery was retrieved.

The Police PRO indicated that, the suspects have all admitted to the offence in their caution statement and are being processed for court.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonlinec.om/Ghana