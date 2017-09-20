Rex Danquah heads to court over AFCON bid document cash

Sports consultant, Rex Danquah, says he will resort to the law courts to get an amount of USD 525, 000 from the Sports Ministry for work done in relation to Ghana’s failed bid to host the 2017 AFCON tournament.

Danquah’s firm, RICS Consult, was paid an amount of GHS 125,000 for putting the bid together but the payment was questioned by the Auditor-General’s report due to a lack of a contract.

The Sports Ministry has also said that it did not have any written contracts with RICS Consult.

Danquah’s decision to head to court is based on his belief that his work was fully backed by word from the Sports Ministry and the debt owed him was as a result of discussions held in order to find a resolution after Ghana did not win the rights to host the tournament.

“We delivered on what we were expected to do. We had a meeting with the then Chief Director and it was agreed that my company should discount the debt because we did not win the bid and we discounted the debt and minutes of that meeting are available.”

“So for me, to be told that there was no contract when the people themselves admit and accepted that the spirit of the work was done is a subject for the court.”

The 2017 AFCON was eventually awarded to Gabon.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana