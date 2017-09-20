Police officer interdicted for illegal sale of guns

DCOP Vincent Redeemer, Upper East Regional Police Commander

Corporal Effah Kyere Williams Boadu, an officer with the Upper East Regional Arms and Ammunitions Unit of the Ghana Police Service, has been arrested for illegally selling firearms to unauthorized persons.

He is currently in police custody with 4 others who have also been charged with illegal possession of arms.

Corporal Effah Boadu, an arms and ammunitions clerk, is said to have given a pistol to one Mumuni Yakubu to sell it at a cost of GHs 2,000.

The other suspects were arrested for perpetuating crime using arms.

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Vincent Redeemer, told Citi News that the suspects were arrested after a mobile money merchant reported a robbery case to the Bolga Municipal Police Station.

He said a follow-up on the incident and further investigations led to the arrest of the suspects including the police officer.

“At 9:50pm on 13th September 2017, Ezekiel Adoliba, an MTN merchant with a cut on his forehead reported to police that, he closed from work at Yikene, and on his way home, two unidentified men on a Honda motorbike ordered him to stop which he did.

According to him, one of the robbers pulled a gun and fired, as a result, he sustained gunshot wounds on his forehead. The complainant alleged that, the robbers collected his bag containing his phones, phone accessories and his cash amount of GHC8000.00.

A team of investigators visited the scene and investigation commenced. On 15th September 2017, suspect Abdulai Issaka aged 26, was arrested and a search conducted in his room revealed a Bruno pistol and five rounds of 380 ammunition.

When he was quizzed, he mentioned Douglas Ayine Aklogo aged 35, as the owner of the pistol. Akologo was arrested and a search conducted in his room revealed a Bruno Mod 93 Pistol with 13 rounds of ammunition together with 165 ridden H.E loom 99 4070 explosives.

Akolgo then informed police that, D/Cpl Effah Kyere Williams Boadu gave him the pistol to sell on his behalf at a cost of GHC2,000.00.

On 18th September 2017, Augustine Awilo, 23, was also arrested and a search conducted in his house revealed eight AAA cartridges concealed in a back jacker, and some of the items belonging to the complainant were found in his room.

All the suspects including the officer were arraigned and remanded in police custody for further investigations.

DCOP Redeemer urged the public to immediately report cases of robbery and motor snatching to the police for swift action.

Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters says the officer involved in the offence “will be dealt with in accordance with the Police internal disciplinary proceedings in addition to possible criminal prosecution after investigation.”

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana