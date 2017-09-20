Perez Dome to host Women in Worship concert on Sept. 24

The Perez Dome will on Sunday 24th September, be the citadel of worship as seasoned women worshipers gather to raise up an offering of reverence to God for the maiden edition of women in worship international concert.

The all-female worship event will see celebrated gospel singers lead the worship front with an all-female musical band scheduled to perform.

Headlining the event will be the ‘Jehovah is your name’ singer Ntokozo Mbambo from South Africa, with support from Ministers from across Ghana, namely Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Tagoe sisters, Rev. Mouha Amoako, Naa Mercy, Cynthia Maccauley and Becky Bonney.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the CEO of GeNet Services (organizers of the event), Georgina Nettey, expressed confidence with the level of preparation ahead of the show, and called on all women of faith to partake in the maiden event.

“This is the first of its kind in Ghana…women converging before the presence of God in worship…It is important for us as women to lead the line when it comes to the things of God. I am very happy with the level of preparation and I look forward to having a successful event”, She said.

The women in worship event is also aimed at increasing awareness about cervical cancer and raising funds to embark on health screening across the country.

“Cervical is deadly…Women are at a higher risk, and it is therefore important we launch a concerted effort to fight the menace. Women in Worship has partnered the Medical Women Association and the Cervical Cancer education &awareness Centre at Bator to embark on the course to sensitize women on the disease’…She noted.

The worship experience comes off at the Perez Dome Accra, on Sunday, September 24th at 4:00pm.

–

Source: Women in Worship