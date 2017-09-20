Minister Barry to release second album

Gospel Minister Barry, also known as Alan Barry Neequaye is set to release his second music album, shortly after being nominated for contemporary artiste of the year in the Holy Pop Music Awards 2017.

After a colourful social media campaign, the Claimed Phrases album is scheduled to be released on the 25th of September 2017, under the Glory House Records label.

Produced by Reynolds the Gentleman, the Claimed Phrases album is anticipated to be the first of its kind in Ghana, offering a fresh acoustic worship sound. Barry explained, “We will be releasing the album on the glory house records website, so that everyone can download and share it”.

Ato Turkson, the CEO of Glory House Records, Ec12one host and Host of Cross Effect on Sweet Melodies; Ato Turkson explained, “Glory House records is a home for unconventional Gospel music and we are proud and excited about this project.”

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana