Manso Nkwanta: 3 suspected robbers gunned down, one lynched

File photo

It has emerged that one of the suspected armed robbers who engaged police in a dawn gun battle at Manso Kensere in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region was lynched by residents in the area.

Three of the suspects died in the shootout after the Manso Nkwanta Police Patrol Team responded to a distress call when the gang blocked the road between Manso Kensere and Adubia with logs, and planned to rob commuters.

IThe five suspects who were on board an Opel taxi cab alighted and opened fire at the officers. Two of the robbers managed to escape with the vehicle, when the police returned fire on them killing three instantly.

The bodies have been deposited at the St Martin’s Catholic Hospital Morgue at Agroyesum in the Amansie West District for identification and preservation.

Briefing journalists on the incident, Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, said efforts are underway to get the fifth suspect arrested and the taxi cab impounded.

She assured that police will intensify its patrols to clamp down on robbery activities within these areas. Police have also retrieved a single barrel gun, and a locally made pistol from the scene.

Three live and two empty AAA Cartridges which were also retrieved from the scene, have been sent to the Manso Nkwanta Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana