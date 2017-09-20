Asokwa Police arrest two for terrorizing residents

The Asokwa Divisional Police Command has arrested two suspects from their hideouts at the Sokoban Wood Village, a suburb of Kumasi for undertaking a series of robberies within Asokwa and its surrounding communities.

The suspects; Frank Mensah alias Nenyor, 22 years, a cobbler, and Samuel Opoku alias ‘Sammy Tuga’, 23 years, a Disk Jocker (DJ), subsequently led police to arrest the third accomplice known as Kwabena Asare, alias ‘Shanton’, a trader from his hideouts at Waadie- Adumakese, a suburb of Kumasi on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

The other two suspects whose names have been given to police as Kofi and Kwame Puffy are currently at large.

Briefing journalists in Kumasi, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng, said the five suspects, Frank Mensah, Samuel Opoku, Kwabena Asare, Kofi and Kwame Puffy on September 15, 2017, attacked and robbed a man and his fiancée on board a Hyundai Elantra private car of GHC930.00, a necklace and two mobile phones.”

She said the suspects later continued to a Guest House at Kaase, a suburb of Kumasi at about 1:50am.

Two of the suspects took the receptionist and a night security man hostage, whilst the other three suspects who had earlier taken cover at a nearby bush emerged and took the receptionist to search the rooms of the guests.

The suspects succeeded in robbing the victims of three mobile phones and bolted afterwards.

ASP Obeng indicated that, investigations also revealed the suspects after their operation proceeded to an area around the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to share their booty.

During interrogation, the suspects mentioned that they had GHC250.00 and a mobile phone each.

A victim in the robbery incident, identified one of the three mobile phones retrieved from the suspects as his. Meanwhile, all the three suspects who have been arrested are in police custody assisting in investigations.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana