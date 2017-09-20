Adonten SHS turns uncompleted assembly hall into classroom

First-year students of Adonten Senior High School at Aburi in the Eastern Region, have been forced to use the school’s uncompleted assembly hall as their classroom.

This is because the school does not have adequate furnished classrooms to accommodate them due to the pressure brought on by the implementation of the free senior high school policy.

The Headmaster of the school, Stephen Aboagye, told Citi News that the school is using its sick bay as part of dormitories for boarding students.

“The major challenge is with student accommodation, dormitory, and classroom. We need additional classrooms to conveniently accommodate the first years. We are still managing the problem. We are doing our best to ease the problem, we cannot sit down and fold our arms. [For dormitories] some are at the sick bay and some at the major dormitories,” Mr. Aboagye said.

He said the school was among the many facing similar challenges in the region, and across the country.

“There is an increase in population so there is the need to increase facilities in schools including Adonten,” Mr. Aboagye added.

Some Senior High Schools across the country are struggling to accommodate beneficiaries of the government’s Free SHS programme.

In some schools, there were inadequate desks, forcing two students to share desks meant for one person.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has directed all ministers to tour their respective regions to assess ongoing admission processes in the schools.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana