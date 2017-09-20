Abolish judiciary if you’re unhappy – CJ Maraga to ‘disgruntled’ Kenyan leaders

Kenya’s Chief Justice, David Maraga has called the bluff of politicians criticizing the judiciary over the election petition case.

In a statement issued after a meeting with other members of the Judicial Service Commission, Mr Maraga said : “If leaders are tired of having a strong and independent Judiciary, they should call a referendum and abolish it all together.”

“Before that happens, the judiciary will continue to discharge its mandate in accordance with the Constitution and individual oaths of office.”

Mr. Maraga further condemned what he described as attacks on Kenya’s judicial officers and staff, saying “these attacks are denigrating, demeaning and degrading and are meant to intimidate, threaten and cow the institution and individual judges.”

He added that “such acts are not only unlawful but also savage in nature. In view of these unfortunate developments, JSC would like to state that we unreservedly condemn these mindless acts of aggression against the judiciary and reiterate that if anything happens to the individual judges, staff or their families, those making inciting statement will be personally held responsible.”

Mr. Maraga led a six member team of judges to invalidate the August election that put President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of his NASA opponent, Raila Odinga.

The judgement was given after NASA leader, Raila Odinga filed a petition against Mr. Kenyatta’s election , arguing that process through which the transmission of presidential vote results was done did not conform with constitution.

The decision to annul the election was an unprecedented move in Africa where governments often hold power over judges.

Following the Supreme Court’s judgement, Mr. Kenyatta had vowed to “fix” the court if re-elected, since in his view his country had “a problem” with its judiciary.

“We shall revisit this thing. We clearly have a problem,” Mr Kenyatta said of the judiciary .

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana