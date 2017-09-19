Two persons fined GH¢480 each for sanitation offences

The magistrate at the Ablekuma Central District of the Sanitation and Motor Court, Her Ladyship Linda Emmisah, has fined two people, Samuel Dodoe and Esther Opoku, both residents of Mataheko, an amount of 480 Ghana cedis each, last Friday.

According to the prosecutor, Madam Patience Geraldo, Samuel Dodoe, 54, was summoned because of the absence of a toilet facility in his house at Mataheko.

According to her, the accused had acted contrary to the Public Health Act 851 (2012).

He pleaded guilty and was therefore fined 30 penalty units equivalent to 480 Ghana cedis which he paid to the court and was discharged.

The second case was that of Esther Opoku, a 42-year-old resident of Mataheko, who was summoned for the accumulation of refuse mixed with human excreta in her premises, acting contrary to section 56 A and B of the public health act 851 of 2012,

Esther Opoku pleaded guilty, and was also fined 480 Ghana cedis for her offense, and in default of payment, 6 months imprisonment.

The accused persons who appeared before the court last Friday, were issued summons on 6th September, 2017 by the Sanitary inspectors, popularly known as “Saman Saman” of the Ablekuma central sub-metro.

Her ladyship Linda Emmisah, said the people who were issued summons on the same day but failed to appear before the court had been re-summoned to reappear on Wednesday, 20th September, 2017.

She added that, if they fail to appear in court on the said date, then she would issue a bench warrant for their arrest.

The judge added that, the sanitary inspectors should follow up on people who appear before the court to be sure that they were abiding by the sanitation bye-laws.

–

Source: AMA