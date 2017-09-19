Petroleum Commission to give Tema Shipyard facelift

The Petroleum Commission has begun engaging some oil companies to give the Tema Shipyard a face-lift.

The Director of Special Services at the Petroleum Commission, Kwaku Boateng, said this would strengthen the capacity of the Shipyard to fabricate parts locally for use in the Petroleum industry.

“Tema Shipyard has a good capacity to ensure that we fabricate components of FPSO and other oil installations here. There are still some challenges here, the equipment are outmoded, but they have a good facility. What we are trying to do is to collaborate with them and some oil companies to make sure that we revitalize the facility so that we can fabricate component of FPSOs and vessel repairs here in Ghana,” he said.

Currently, the Shipyard and the Drydock at Tema, can service vessels of various sizes. But Kwaku Boateng, who was speaking at the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Monday, said the move is in line with the local content policy of the Commission.

The Tema Shipyard is one of the largest shipyards and dry-docks on the African Continent. It is located on a 48.45 acre land adjacent the Commercial Port of Tema.

It has two (2) graving docks of 100,000 dwt and 10,000 dwt capacity, and a 150 tonnage slipway.

The shipyard is capable of servicing various size vessels and offshore operating facilities, from small vessels to very large ships, oil tankers, barges and rigs, operating within the Gulf of Guinea and those from-and-to Southern Africa and those en-route to Northern Africa and Europe.

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana