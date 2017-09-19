Kente weaver gets 25 years for defiling two girls

Gideon Galle, a 32-year-old Kente Weaver, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court, for defiling two minors in turns at Agbogba in Accra.

This was after Galle had pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement. Galle defiled two victims both aged 12 years after tying them in a room.

The court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye noted that the convict was grown enough and should have gotten married instead of defiling vulnerable girls, an act, the court noted was abominable and stinking.

The case of prosecuting Inspector Judith Asante was that the complainant was a trader and her daughter was the first victim who is currently in class six whilst the other victim was in class five.

According to Inspector Asante the convict reside in the same vicinity with complainant and the two victims.

On September 4, this year at about 20:00 hours whilst both victims were returning home from the complainant’s drinking bar at Abokobi after watching a telenovela, the convict trailed them.

According to prosecution, the convict all along was trailing the victims until they got home. The first victim gave their apartment key to the second victim to open the door whilst she urinated behind the house and joined her.

The prosecutor said as soon as the second victim opened the door, the convict, secretly entered the house and hid in the kitchen. After urinating, the first victim entered the apartment and locked the trap door.

Galle came out from the kitchen and tied her hands to her back with a rope and covered her mouth with a rag and did same thing to the second victim who attempted to check on her colleague.

Prosecution said Galle then pulled the two victims to the hall and had sex with them in turns on a mattress on the floor.

After the act, Galle untied them and offered them GHc10.00 to purchase a long broom which got destroyed after the first victim tried to hit his head with it whilst Galle was having sex with the second victim.

Galle also warned the victims not to disclose the act to anyone else he will kill them. The victims who could not stand the ordeal informed the complainant who reported the incident to the Police.

A day after reporting the incident, the complainant spotted the convict and she raised an alarm and Galle was nabbed.

Source: GNA