V/R leveraging on one-district one-factory policy – Togbe Afede

Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief of Asogli Traditional Area, disclosed that the people of the Volta Region, are leveraging on government’s industrialization policies.

According to the Paramount Chief, measures are being taken at the local level by stakeholders in the Volta Region in tandem with the National Policy of establishing industries in each district.

He said the region has already taken the lead with a fertilizer production company at Juapong, which aims at providing jobs for the people and stimulating local economy.

Togbe Afede also mentioned the expansion of the Ho Airport project, and said the region is in consultation with the Ministry of Aviation to establish an Aviation School in Ho, as well as an Aircraft Repair and Maintenance Organization which sought to make the project commercially viable.

“We are taking maximum advantage of the government’s programmes. We have just registered a fertilizer project at Juapong under the one district –one factory initiative. We are also working hard with government to ensure that the Ho airport becomes commercially viable. Among others, we are thinking of working with government to locate a flight training school in Ho and possibly an Airport Repair and Maintenance Organization” he stated

As part of government’s policy dubbed “One District- One Factory”, each local authority in the country is to benefit from a production company that would provide ready market or commercialize staple crops produced in the area.

Speaking at this year’s Asogli Festival Celebrations, the Paramount Chief called on the people of the region to fully harness the opportunities that such government interventions present to enhance their lives.

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana