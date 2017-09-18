Tamale: Angry parents threaten to sue WAEC over withheld BECE results

Head of National Office of WAEC, Very Rev. Samuel Nii Nmai Ollennu.

Angry parents of some graduates of the Presbyterian Experimental Junior High School in Tamale, who sat for last year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), are threatening to sue the West African Examination Council (WAEC) for withholding their results.

They today (Monday) picketed at the Tamale Metropolitan directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and petitioned the Director there.

They further petitioned WAEC to solve the problem by the close of September 2017 or face a legal action.

“We expect our problem to be solved at least by 30th of September because we don’t want our children to be late reporting to school.”

The 19 students whose fate is hanging in the balance, had aggregate 10, 11 and 12 respectively, for which reason their parents are traumatized by the hiccup.

They missed the free Senior High School placements opportunity because WAEC is withholding their results claiming that they engaged in examination malpractices particularly the Mathematics paper.

The livid parents’ spokesperson, Abdulai Freeman Baba, told Citi News that WAEC has unfairly treated their children, hence their threat to seek legal redress.

“Exams council is unfair with us because they served us a letter late asking us to explain why our children’s results should not be withheld.”

“They gave us only one week to respond. We quickly wrote a letter and forwarded it to them. After that, instead of the initial directive that the results were withheld, it was now written that cancelled, which meant they had already taken a firm decision.”

By:Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana