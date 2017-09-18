Retraction: UEW saga: VC must step down as part of settlement – Plaintiff

This is to retract an earlier publication by citifmonline.com with the headline; “UEW saga: VC must step down as part of settlement – Plaintiff.”

We acknowledge that, the story about alleged terms of an out-of-court settlement thought to have been proposed by Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, lawyer for the Plaintiff, in the litigation regarding the leadership standoff at the University of Education, Winneba, are completely untrue, and cannot be proven.

Upon further checks, Citi News has established that Mr. Afenyo-Markin did not author any such document.

We hereby retract in its entirety, the story we carried on Friday September 15, 2017, with full and unconditional apologies to the plaintiff, Supi Kofi Kwayera, and his lawyers.

Thank you.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana