Manchester clubs favourites for Premier League title – Terry Butcher

Former Sunderland manager, Terry Butcher has tipped either of the Manchester clubs to win this season’s Premier League title.

Manchester City and Manchester United have enjoyed strong starts to their league campaigns with four wins and a draw in their first five games.

Both sides have been very prolific up front and have conceded just two goals each so far this season.

City thrashed in-form Watford 6-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday while Man Utd scored only two fewer against Everton on Sunday, with both games live on Citi 97.3 FM.

Their main rivals, on the other hand, have endured mixed starts to the season – Chelsea have dropped five points already this season, Liverpool and Tottenham seven and Arsenal eight.

Everton, who were expected to present a serious challenge to the top six have not managed a win this season, the latest game ending in the disappointing loss to United as part of Citi FM‘s #EPLRoadshow.

According to Mr. Butcher, the two Manchester clubs’ strong start to the season makes them clear favourites for the title while Chelsea’s foray into European competition might hamper a title challenge.

“Manchester City are very strong; very strong in Europe. Last year Chelsea won the title because – and this was one of the main reasons they won it – they weren’t playing in Europe. Now they are so I think that will hurt them,” he told Citi Sports after the FutureStars Schools’ Sports Festival at the Tema Sports Stadium on Saturday.

“I just see Manchester City and Manchester United being the two frontrunners for the title this year and not Arsenal, Liverpool or Everton. Maybe Spurs but it’s really a two-horse race in Manchester. In a way, it’s good because it’s one of the best Premier League [seasons] because it’s pretty wide open.”

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana