IMANI Ghana identifies sustainable financing for NHIS [Report]

Policy think tank, IMANI Ghana, has in a new report identified some potential to funding sources to revamp the National Health Insurance Scheme which has been saddled with huge debts.

The report released by IMANI Ghana titled: “Reforming the National Health Insurance; Pathways to sustainable healthcare financing” made a number of recommendations including focusing on the poor, while encouraging those with formal employment “to move into private health insurance schemes.”

“With over 10 million Ghanaians with no health insurance cover, there is also an opportunity to expand insurance coverage through the greater use of private health insurance schemes.

Currently, these are mainly used by formal employees, but there is also demand for private insurance schemes to cater for the informal majority and low income earners,” a summary of the report added.

IMANI in the report further urged government to remove the regulatory barriers to entry for private health insurers to increase competition within the sector.

“Further, innovations in payment technology should be leveraged to create innovative payment solutions for those without access to traditional bank accounts,” the policy think tank added.

GHc1.2 billion debt

The scheme with a membership of over 11 million as at 2016, had a debt stock of GHc1.2 billion.

Some health facilities which were supposed to be reimbursed for their services, threatened to resort to a cash-and-carry system if government fails to pay them.

Meanwhile, the Akufo-Addo government subsequently cleared GHc560 million of the debt, and promised to pay the rest within a period of twelve months.

