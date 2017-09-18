Gov’t airlifts first batch of Christian pilgrims to Israel

The first batch of Christian pilgrims left Ghana last Saturday to begin a seven-day visit to some of the historical and religious sites in Israel.

Led by the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, the 50-member pilgrims is made up of pastors, musicians and representatives of some religious bodies.

While in Israel, the team will devote time to pray for Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his ministers.

In 2013, a similar event was organised for some churches and religious leaders.

Briefing the media before the departure at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra, Mr Dzamesi said efforts were being made for the next batch of Christian pilgrims to embark on the trip.

According to him, the move was in fulfilment of an assurance made by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the Christian community that the party would assist them to embark on an annual pilgrimage.

Mr Dzamesi said the trip was not being funded by the government but that it was only playing a facilitating role.

“It is not the government that is paying for this trip but the people. Each person on this trip is paying for his own expenses.

“There would be daily prayers and meditation at important and significant sites mentioned in the Bible such as boat ride on the Sea of Galilee, Mount Carmel and the mountain of prophet Elijah,” Mr Dzamesi added.

The minister also said there would be “prayer at the Western Wall of the Temple of Jerusalem, visit to the Nativity Church of Bethlehem, renewal of baptismal promises in the River Jordan and awarding of Jerusalem Pilgrim Certificate.”

Mr Dzamesi said he would also be holding various meetings with the Ghanaian community and Israeli officials in other sectors.

Ready to pray

On behalf of the pilgrims, the General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, said the trip would afford them an opportunity to undertake various activities that would bring protection and God’s direction to Ghana.

He said despite the fact that many people perceived the trip as needless, it was crucial that Christians exposed themselves to some of the historical events in the Bible.

