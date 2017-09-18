AMA, Jekora launch waste segregation project to boost recycling

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), in partnership with a waste management company, Jekora Ventures, has launched a Waste Segregation Initiative.

It is hoped that 25 intensive training sessions for all 68 basic schools will inculcate in the students the consciousness towards proper waste disposal through segregation.

The Managing Director of Jekora Ventures Ltd, Ing. Immanuel B. Nartey-Tokoli, underscored the need to start sensitization at the basic level.

In his address, he said: “we consider education, training and practical experience at the basic school level as a sine qua non to engender positive change in attitude in the medium to long-term.”

“We plan to do a total of 25 training sessions for the 68 basic schools in Osu Klottey Sub-Metro over the next two months in collaboration with the Joint Planning Committee under the Chairmanship of AMA.”

20 of the proposed schools are already on Jekora’s pilot waste segregation program with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“All full organic waste bins will be collected on a daily basis using the type of equipment demonstrated here. A sample of the product from food waste: “Fortifer” produced locally at the JVL Compost plant is in the bag that you see over there.

Fortifer is noted as the first locally produced compost to be certified by MoFA as safe for use to grow food crops and plants.

Jekora also has samples of plastic flakes and pellets that could be used as an alternative feedstock to the natural depletable resources used in the plastic industry.

The EPA’s role with the project will be to regulate the pilot waste segregation program at the ministeries enclave in Accra.

The International Water Management Institute, the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Aya Green Initiatives are also playing various roles in the project.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana