Sammy Awuku not competent to chair YEA board – Kwabena Donkor

Dr. Kwabena Donkor

The MP for Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor, has raised objections with the appointment of Sammy Awuku as Board Chairman of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA), saying he lacks the requisite experience required by law.

Dr. Donkor, the Minority Spokesperson on Employment, Social Welfare, and State Enterprise noted to Citi News that his concerns were not because Sammy Awuku was a member of the New Patriotic Party.

“I raised an objection not because he is Sammy Awuku or because he is an NPP [Youth] Organiser. I raised issues with the very requirement of the law. Act 887 of 2015 in section 4, 1(a) it is very specific on the competencies expected of the board chairperson.”

The act in question says the Chairperson of the YEA must be a person of recognized standing and experience in administration and human resource development or training.

But Dr. Donkor said the Minority in Parliament feels Mr. Awuku does not match up to this requirement, and thus called on President Akufo-Addoo to reconsider this appointment.

“Sammy Awuku has a lot of potential. One is not against Sammy Awuku chairing a board, but one is against Sammy Awuku chairing the Youth Employment Agency Board because of the requirement of the law.”

“We believe he could be a member of the board but to be the Chair, the law was very specific on the competencies expected of it [the chairperson] and that is why we are appealing to His Excellency the President, or the appointing authority, to take a second look and let our laws work,” Dr. Donkor added.

On Friday, 15th September, 2017, the YEA inaugurated its board, which included the Founder of Ghana’s School Feeding Programme, Dr. Kwame Amoako Tuffour, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong who represents management on the Board, and Lawyer Bright Wereko Brobbey, Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.

The acting CEO of the National Youth Authority, Emmanuel Sin Ayet Asigri, and a Forensic Auditor, Mr. James Quarshie were also appointed as board members.

By: Michael Ogbodu/Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana